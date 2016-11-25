版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五

BRIEF-Kulicke and Soffa CFO Chou sells 25,000 shares of co's common stock on Nov 23 - sec filing

Nov 25 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc CFO Jonathan Chou reports open market sale of 25,000 shares of co's common stock on nov 23 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gtk3Vh) Further company coverage:

