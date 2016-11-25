BRIEF-Vericel signs agreement for data reporting services, to purchase, bill and collect from certain payers for Carticel

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Vericel Corp :
* Vericel - distribution, services agreement with Sartin's Vital Care., D/B/A Sartin's Vital Care, Burnham's Vital Care, L.L.C., D/B/A Burnham's Vital Care
* Vericel - Agreement covers services to certain payers previously provided by Dohmen Life Science Services as per April 5 agreement by & between DLSS & co
* Vericel Corp- initial term of distribution and services agreement shall end on April 1, 2019 - SEC filing
* Subject to approval by DLSS, company and Vitalcare may transfer additional payers to agreement
* Vericel - agreement for provision of data reporting services, to purchase, bill and collect from certain payers for Carticel
* Vericel Corp - on November 19, 2016, company entered into a fourth amendment to services agreement dated April 5, 2016
* Vericel - fourth amendment amends exclusivity of services agreement to allow co to contract with Vitalcare to provide data reporting services to co
* In addition, company may terminate agreement for any or no reason upon 60 days' written notice to Vitalcare Source text: (bit.ly/2gn9dPI) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.