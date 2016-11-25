BRIEF-TerraVia enters agreement with holder of 6 pct convertible senior subordinated notes

Nov 25 Terravia Holdings Inc :

* On Nov 23, co entered note exchange agreement with a holder of co's 6.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2018

* Terravia Holdings-as per agreement, the holder is to exchange up to $4.6 million total amount of 2018 notes with co for shares of co's stock- SEC filing

* The note exchange will occur over a period of up to 22 trading days beginning on November 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: