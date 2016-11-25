BRIEF-TerraVia enters agreement with holder of 6 pct convertible senior subordinated notes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Terravia Holdings Inc :
* On Nov 23, co entered note exchange agreement with a holder of co's 6.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2018
* Terravia Holdings-as per agreement, the holder is to exchange up to $4.6 million total amount of 2018 notes with co for shares of co's stock- SEC filing
* The note exchange will occur over a period of up to 22 trading days beginning on November 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.