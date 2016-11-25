版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing delivers 10th 787 dreamliner to Vietnam Airlines

Nov 25 Boeing Co :

* Boeing delivers 10th 787 dreamliner to Vietnam Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

