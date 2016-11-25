版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza offering 50 pct off

Nov 25 Domino's Pizza Inc :

* Domino's Pizza Inc - offering 50 percent off on all menu-priced pizza orders placed online from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

