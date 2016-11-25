版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren on CNBC - Apparel sales picking up on Thanksgiving Day , Black Friday

Nov 25 (Reuters) -

* Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren on CNBC - Seeing apparel sales picking up on Thanksgiving Day , Black Friday

* Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren on CNBC - Apple watch, high end technology products selling very well

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐