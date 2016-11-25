版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics submits new drug application for Rexista

Nov 25 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics submits new drug application for Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain

* Intellipharmaceutics International - Has identified potential manufacturing partners; currently evaluating manufacturing options for Rexista in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐