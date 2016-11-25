版本:
BRIEF-Macrocure announces new date for special general meeting of shareholders to approve merger with Leap Therapeutics

Nov 25 Macrocure Ltd

* Macrocure- Delayed scheduled date for its previously-announced special general meeting of shareholders to Monday, Dec 19 at 3:00 p.m., Israel time

* Macrocure Ltd says it has delayed meeting date in order to provide more time for its shareholders to receive and review proxy materials for meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

