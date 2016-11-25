版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五

BRIEF-Capital One Financial Corp says Ryan Schneider will be leaving his role as President

Nov 25 Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One Financial Corp - Ryan Schneider will be leaving his role as president, card, of Capital One Financial Corporation

* Capital One Financial Corp - Schneider will be leaving to take on role of chief executive officer of another publicly traded company

* Says with Mr. Schneider's departure, Michael J. Wassmer will be promoted to president, U.S. Card Source text: [bit.ly/2gtPFKG] Further company coverage:

