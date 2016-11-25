版本:
BRIEF-Analytixinsight Inc says entered into agreement to acquire certain assets of Euclides Technologies, Inc

Nov 25 Analytixinsight Inc :

* Analytixinsight Inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Euclides Technologies, Inc

* Analytixinsight - acquisition is expected to be accretive to Analytixinsight's shareholders considering current revenue run rate and order backlog of euclides

* Analytixinsight inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in Fixify Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

