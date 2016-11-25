版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 23:59 BJT

BRIEF-ION Media Networks expects to pay dividend of about $450 mln

Nov 25 Ion Media Networks Inc :

* Expects to pay a dividend to its common stockholders of approximately $450 million

* Currently expects that dividend record date will be on or about December 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐