公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 26日 星期六

BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Weatherford International - SEC filing

Nov 25 CVI Investments Inc:

* CVI Investments Inc reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Weatherford International Plc as of Nov. 16 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2gHtxzo) Further company coverage:

