BRIEF-International Shipholding says on debtors filed with Bankruptcy Court plan of reorganization

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 International Shipholding Corp
* International shipholding -on nov 14, debtors filed with bankruptcy court plan of reorganization for international shipholding and its affiliated debtors
* International shipholding corp says bankruptcy court has scheduled a hearing for december 20, 2016
* International shipholding -proposed plan of reorganization provides for seacor to cause $25 million of committed financing to be made available to debtors
* International shipholding - seacor will provide a cash infusion of $10 million in exchange for 35.6% of ownership interests in reorganized company
* International shipholding - seacor will buy out any portion of debtor-in-possession credit agreement among company and other debtors Source text (bit.ly/2fMWk16) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.