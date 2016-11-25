BRIEF-International Shipholding says on debtors filed with Bankruptcy Court plan of reorganization

Nov 25 International Shipholding Corp

* International shipholding -on nov 14, debtors filed with bankruptcy court plan of reorganization for international shipholding and its affiliated debtors

* International shipholding corp says bankruptcy court has scheduled a hearing for december 20, 2016

* International shipholding -proposed plan of reorganization provides for seacor to cause $25 million of committed financing to be made available to debtors

* International shipholding - seacor will provide a cash infusion of $10 million in exchange for 35.6% of ownership interests in reorganized company

* International shipholding - seacor will buy out any portion of debtor-in-possession credit agreement among company and other debtors