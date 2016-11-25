版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 26日 星期六 00:59 BJT

BRIEF-J&J confirms discussions with Actelion regarding potential deal

Nov 25 Johnson & Johnson:

* Johnson & Johnson confirms discussions with Actelion regarding potential transaction

* Confirmed it is engaged in preliminary discussions with Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd regarding a potential transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

