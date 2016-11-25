BRIEF-Amazon.Com says Black Friday orders on pace to surpass last year

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Amazon.Com Inc
* Black friday on Amazon.Com is already on pace to surpass Black Friday last year, in terms of items ordered
* Alexa devices are some of best-selling items on Amazon.Com so far on Friday, including Echo Dot, Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice remote
* "mobile app orders from Amazon customers on Thanksgiving day exceeded both Thanksgiving and cyber monday 2015" Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.