BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold says arrangement approved by 82.64% of its shareholders

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :
* Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold announce results of their respective special meeting of shareholders voting in favour of the business combination
* arrangement was approved by 82.64% of votes cast by Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders
* issuance of common shares of Newmarket as consideration under arrangement was approved by 99.79% of votes cast by Newmarket shareholders
* on closing, KL Gold to be next mid-tier gold co with annual production of over 500,000 ozs from underground gold mines in Canada, Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.