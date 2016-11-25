BRIEF-Itoham Yonekyu Holdings moves deeper into market for ready-made dishes - Nikkei

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Nikkei:
* Itoham Yonekyu Holdings is moving deeper into market for ready-made dishes, targeting operating profit growth of 50 percent in business by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei
* Itoham Yonekyu Holdings targets 3 billion yen ($26.6 million) in operating profit from sozai by the year ending march 2021 - Nikkei
* Itoham Yonekyu Holdings plans to invest 83 billion yen in facilities and equipment over the next five years - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2gut1BN) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.