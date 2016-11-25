版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 26日 星期六 03:22 BJT

BRIEF-Shareholders of Orletto vote 100% in favour of proposed amalgamation with Devonian

Nov 25 Orletto Capital Inc :

* The shareholders of Orletto vote 100 percent in favour of the proposed amalgamation with Devonian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

