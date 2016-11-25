版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 26日 星期六 03:24 BJT

BRIEF-Macy's says currently experiencing high volume on site, which has slowed traffic

Nov 25 Macy's Inc

* Macy's inc - "currently experiencing high volume on our site, which has slowed traffic"

* Macys inc - we are working quickly to alleviate the delay issue which we hope to have resolved shortly Further company coverage:

