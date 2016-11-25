版本:
BRIEF-Kane Biotech announces shareholder meeting to consider share consolidation

Nov 25 Kane Biotech Inc

* Kane biotech announces shareholder meeting to consider share consolidation

* Shareholders will be asked to approve resolution approving consolidation of common shares of corporation on a five to one basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

