公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties sees IPO of 5 mln shares of class a common stock

Nov 25 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - Sees IPO of 5 million shares of class a common stock - SEC filing

* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - Expect the initial public offering price of class a common stock to be $20.00 per share Source text: [bit.ly/2fvn6u5] Further company coverage:

