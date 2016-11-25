BRIEF-Myos Rens Technology enters into an amended supply agreement with Dil Technologie GMBH

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Myos Rens Technology Inc
* Myos Rens Technology Inc - On November 18, 2016, entered into an amended supply agreement with Dil Technologie GMBH
* Myos Rens Technology - Agreed to pay Dil 400,000 Euros in satisfaction of all prior liabilities and obligations under its prior agreements with Dil
* Myos Rens Technology Inc- Company agreed, commencing January 2017, to pay Dil 10,000 euros per month for collaborative research- SEC filing
* Myos Rens Technology Inc- Agreement expires on December 31, 2018, and company has unilateral right to renew agreement for subsequent one-year terms
* Myos Rens Technology -Dil will manufacture and supply co with fortetropin and co will purchase quantities of fortetropin from Dil in its discretion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2gbY3ha] Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.