版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline submits marketing application for shingles vaccine to EMA

Nov 25 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK announces EU regulatory submission of candidate vaccine for prevention of shingles

* Japan submission planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐