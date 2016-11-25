BRIEF-BP buys 10 pct stake in Egypt's Zohr gas field for $375 mln

Nov 25 BP Plc :

* Says buys 10 pct interest in Egypt's super-giant Zohr gas field

* Says has agreed to buy from ENI a 10 pct interest in Shorouk concession offshore Egypt, which contains super-giant Zohr gas field, for $375 mln

* Says on closing, BP will also reimburse ENI for BP's share of past expenditure

* Says BP also has an option before end of 2017 to buy a further 5 pct interest in concession under same terms

* Says purchase is currently expected to complete in Q2 of 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)