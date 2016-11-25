BRIEF-BP buys 10 pct stake in Egypt's Zohr gas field for $375 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 BP Plc :
* Says buys 10 pct interest in Egypt's super-giant Zohr gas field
* Says has agreed to buy from ENI a 10 pct interest in Shorouk concession offshore Egypt, which contains super-giant Zohr gas field, for $375 mln
* Says on closing, BP will also reimburse ENI for BP's share of past expenditure
* Says BP also has an option before end of 2017 to buy a further 5 pct interest in concession under same terms
* Says purchase is currently expected to complete in Q2 of 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.