BRIEF-Two-week strike at Sony unit's factory ends - Nikkei

Nov 25 Nikkei:

* Two-week strike at Sony unit's factory ended Friday after the company offered to pay each employee up to 1,000 Yuan to return to work - Nikkei

* Sony also offered to pay its roughly 4,000 employees at the plant in full for the work they missed since the walkout began on November 10 - Nikkei Source text Further company coverage:

