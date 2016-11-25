版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 26日 星期六 03:30 BJT

BRIEF-Baozun files for offering of Class A ordinary shares of upto $100 mln

Nov 25 Baozun Inc :

* files for offering of class A ordinary shares of upto $100 million - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2gdrf7r Further company coverage:

