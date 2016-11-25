版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 26日 星期六 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Datawind says Ontario Securities Commission has issued a revocation order

Nov 25 Datawind Inc

* Datawind Inc - Ontario Securities Commission has issued a revocation order, revoking previously announced failure-to-file cease trade order

* Datawind Inc - common shares will resume trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, November 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐