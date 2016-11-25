版本:
BRIEF-SmartFinancial files for potential mixed shelf of up to $60 mln - SEC filing

Nov 25 SmartFinancial Inc

* SmartFinancial Inc - files for potential mixed shelf of up to $60 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fzYd3J) Further company coverage:

