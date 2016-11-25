版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 26日 星期六 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Moelis & Co files for offering of 20 mln shares of class A common stock - SEC filing

Nov 25 Moelis & Co

* Says files for offering of 20 million shares of class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share for proceeds of up to $576.6 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fzWlrM) Further company coverage:

