BRIEF-John Raymond reports 7.2 pct stake in Plains All American Pipeline as of Nov 15

Nov 25 Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* John T. Raymond reports 7.2 percent stake in Plains All American Pipeline LP as of Nov 15 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fzTCi7) Further company coverage:

