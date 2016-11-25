版本:
BRIEF-Genius Brands International files for potential mixed shelf of up to $35 mln

Nov 25 Genius Brands International Inc

* Genius Brands International Inc - files for potential mixed shelf of up to $35 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fA4ZGQ) Further company coverage:

