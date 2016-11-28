BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy announces two acquisitions in the Putumayo Basin

Nov 28 Gran Tierra Energy Inc
* Gran Tierra Energy announces two successful strategic
acquisitions in the Ecopetrol 2016 bidding round in the Putumayo
Basin
* Gran Tierra Energy intends to finance these acquisitions
with cash on hand and available borrowings under its revolving
credit facility
* Gran Tierra Energy submitted winning bids totaling a
combined $30.4 million for two blocks which Ecopetrol S.A.
* Under terms of bid round, sale agreement relating to each
block must be submitted to Ecopetrol by Dec 7, executed by Dec
22
* Gran Tierra Energy each assignment agreement would be
subject to prior approval of Colombia's Agencia Nacional De
Hidrocarburos
