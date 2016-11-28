BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development to acquire 100% interests from Silverback Exploration

Nov 28 Centennial Resource Development Inc :

* Centennial Resource Development - to acquire 100% of leasehold interests and related upstream assets in reeves county from Silverback Exploration, LLC

* Centennial resource development-on nov 21, affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC entered purchase agreement with silverback

* Centennial resource development- deal for $855 million in cash

* Centennial resource development - on Nov 27, riverstone & co entered into an agreement to assign riverstone's right to purchase such silverback assets

* Centennial Resource Development-Riverstone and affiliated funds committed to invest up to $500 million in centennial common and convertible preferred shares

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - transaction allows co to increase 2020 oil production goal from 30,000 bo/d to 50,000 bo/d

* Centennial Resource Development - as per Nov 27 agreement, riverstone affiliate has agreed to assign, and co has agreed to assume such silverback assets

* Company intends to finance remainder of purchase price through equity and/or debt financings