BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development to acquire 100% interests from Silverback Exploration

Nov 28 Centennial Resource Development Inc
* Centennial Resource Development - to acquire 100% of
leasehold interests and related upstream assets in reeves county
from Silverback Exploration, LLC
* Centennial resource development-on nov 21, affiliate of
Riverstone Holdings LLC entered purchase agreement with
silverback
* Centennial resource development- deal for $855 million in
cash
* Centennial resource development - on Nov 27, riverstone &
co entered into an agreement to assign riverstone's right to
purchase such silverback assets
* Centennial Resource Development-Riverstone and affiliated
funds committed to invest up to $500 million in centennial
common and convertible preferred shares
* Centennial Resource Development Inc - transaction allows
co to increase 2020 oil production goal from 30,000 bo/d to
50,000 bo/d
* Centennial Resource Development - as per Nov 27 agreement,
riverstone affiliate has agreed to assign, and co has agreed to
assume such silverback assets
* Company intends to finance remainder of purchase price
through equity and/or debt financings
