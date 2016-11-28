BRIEF-IWG Technologies announces execution of arrangement agreement

Nov 28 Iwg Technologies Inc
* IWG Technologies Inc - Announces execution of arrangement
agreement
* IWG Technologies- Entered into definitive arrangement
agreement with 1096777 B.C. Ltd., ("purchaser"), WM Capital
Management, Inc. as guarantor
* IWG Technologies - Under agreement, purchaser agreed to
acquire all of issued, outstanding common shares of IWG for
consideration of $0.43 in cash/ IWG earnings per share
* IWG Technologies Inc - Purchaser will pay a total of
approximately $16.5 million for IWG shares
* IWG Technologies Inc - Upon completion of transaction
current management and employees of IWG will remain with company
* IWG Technologies - has agreed to pay termination fee to
purchaser of $577,500 in connection with termination of deal due
to occurrence of certain events
* IWG Technologies Inc - Board of directors of IWG has
unanimously approved execution and delivery of arrangement
agreement
