BRIEF-Elliott management sends letter to Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Nov 28 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
:
* Elliott management sends letter to cognizant technology
solutions corporation outlining value-enhancement plan
* Elliott management - manages funds that collectively
beneficially own more than 4% of common stock and equivalents of
cognizant technology
* Elliott Management says cognizant "can achieve a value of
$80-$90+ per share by end of 2017 by implementing
value-enhancement plan"
* Elliott Management says also requested a near-term meeting
with the cognizant board to share additional diligence and
further thoughts
* Elliott Management -requesting meeting with board to share
details of "operational plan that we believe will create
significant value for stockholders"
* Elliott Management says "believe there are opportunities
to optimize cognizant's two-in-a-box model, particularly with
respect to non-strategic clients"
* Elliott Management - there is opportunity to streamline
cognizant's sales function through optimization of complex
matrix structure, selected selling roles
* Elliott Management to cognizant - "we have identified an
opportunity to trim function sizes, specifically hr and finance"
