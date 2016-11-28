版本:
BRIEF-American Electric Power unit AEP Ohio files proposal to extend current electric security plan

Nov 28 American Electric Power Company Inc -

* Unit AEP Ohio has filed proposal with public utilities commission of Ohio to extend current electric security plan to May 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

