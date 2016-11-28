BRIEF-Primeline provides update on its capital repayments schedule

Nov 28 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc
* Primeline Energy - China Development Bank,China Export and
Import Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank agreed to adjust
co's capital repayments schedule
* Primeline Energy Holdings - Syndicate also agreed to
reduce co's interest rate margin over 6 month LIBOR on its
outstanding US$232 million loan facility
* Primeline Energy Holdings - Amendments to Syndicate
facility have deferred US$36 million of capital repayments over
12 month period that were previously due
* Primeline Energy Holdings - Syndicate reduced co's
interest rate margin from 470bps to 335bps over 6 month LIBOR
from Nov 2016 until disputes are resolved
* Company has fully met November 2016 repayment in adjusted
schedule and loan service is maintained as normal
