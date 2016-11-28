版本:
BRIEF-Aegon to appoint Matthew Rider as CFO

Nov 28 Aegon Nv

* Aegon to appoint Matthew Rider as CFO

* Aegon NV says Matthew Rider, who succeeds Darryl Button, will start on January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

