2016年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Opaleye Management reports 5.12 pct passive stake in Wafergen Bio-Systems

Nov 28 Wafergen Bio-systems Inc

* Opaleye Management Inc reports 5.12 percent passive stake in Wafergen Bio-Systems Inc as of November 17 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2gChrEM Further company coverage:

