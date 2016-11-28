版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Air Products, Grupa Azoty Zakady Azotowe Kdzierzyn S.A. sign new contract for supply of industrial gases

Nov 28 Air Products :

* Air products and Grupa Azoty Zakady Azotowe Kdzierzyn S.A. sign new contract for the supply of industrial gases

* Agreement will remain valid until end of 2035

* Companies have signed a long-term contract for delivery of oxygen and nitrogen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

