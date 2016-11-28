BRIEF-Galapagos NV reports initiation of a phase 1 study with GLPG2737

Nov 28 Galapagos NV

* Galapagos NV says reports initiation of a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers with GLPG2737, a novel C2 corrector drug for cystic fibrosis

* Galapagos NV says topline results from this phase 1 study with GLPG2737 are expected in Q2 of 2017

* Galapagos NV says initiation of phase 1 study triggers a $10 million milestone payment from AbbVie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: