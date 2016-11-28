版本:
BRIEF-Allstate says to buy SquareTrade Holding for 1.4 bln

Nov 28 Allstate Corp

* Allstate - on nov 28, unit of co, entered into agreement and plan of merger with SquareTrade Holding Company, inc for $1.4 billion in cash

* Allstate says unit intends to acquire SquareTrade utilizing corporate cash and debt issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

