2016年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc says trading was halted in Globus Maritime Limited

Nov 28 Globus Maritime Ltd

* Nasdaq Inc says trading was halted in Globus Maritime Limited at 13:24:10 ET for "additional information requested" from co at a last price of $7.318 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

