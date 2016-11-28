BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group to discuss 2017 financial outlook at investor conference

Nov 28 UnitedHealth Group Inc
* UnitedHealth Group to discuss 2017 financial outlook at
investor conference
* UnitedHealth Group Inc - For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will
introduce outlooks for revenues of $197 billion to $199 billion
* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Cash flows from operations are
expected to range from $11.5 billion to $12 billion in 2017.
* For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for
net earnings of $8.75 to $9.05 per share
* UnitedHealth -Revenues for 2016 are expected to exceed
$184 billion, with net earnings of approximately $7.45 per share
* For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for
adjusted net earnings of $9.30 to $9.60 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.14, revenue view $196.55
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.01, revenue view $184.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: