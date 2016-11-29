版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft Hololens launching in Japan

Nov 28 Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft hololens is coming to japan

* Microsoft hololens will be available for preorder in Japan starting Dec 2

* Devices will begin to ship in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

