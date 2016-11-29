BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces liquidation request against Golan Telecom

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 29 Cellcom Israel Ltd
* Cellcom Israel announces liquidation request against Golan Telecom
* Cellcom Israel - filed request to appoint interim liquidator to Golan Telecom Ltd
* Cellcom Israel- will file liquidation request against Golan tomorrow following Golan's failure to pay company all due amounts
* Cellcom Israel-"cannot estimate what decision in such requests will be, or their impact on company's ability to collect amounts owed by Golan"
* Cellcom Israel - substantial reduction of future revenues from Golan will have a material adverse effect on Co's revenues and results of operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.