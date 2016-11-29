版本:
BRIEF-Nexsan to go private in deal with Spear Point Capital Management

Nov 29 Imation Corp

* Nexsan to go private in deal with Spear Point Capital Management

* Nexsan will spin out from Imation Corp, in a transaction with Spear Point Capital Management which will make company private

* Bob Fernander, Imation CEO, and Geoff Barrall, Imation CTO will continue to run Nexsan business and will have seats on new board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

