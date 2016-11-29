版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Crossamerica Partners announces pending sale-leaseback transaction with institutional real estate investor

Nov 29 Crossamerica Partners Lp

* Crossamerica Partners announces pending sale-leaseback transaction with leading institutional real estate investor

* Transaction includes sale and leaseback of 20 properties acquired as part of state oil acquisition

* Deal for net proceeds of approximately $29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐