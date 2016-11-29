BRIEF-Kempharm receives clearance from FDA to initiate clinical program for KP201/IR

Nov 29 Kempharm Inc :

* Kempharm receives clearance from FDA to initiate clinical program for KP201/IR, a single-entity benzhydrocodone HCL immediate release abuse-deterrent prodrug for the treatment of acute pain

* Kempharm expects to conduct human clinical trials of KP201/IR in 2017

* Intend to initiate human clinical trials of KP201/IR in first half of 2017

