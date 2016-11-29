版本:
2016年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Amazon to plan premium Alexa speaker with large screen - Bloomberg

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Amazon to plan premium Alexa speaker with large screen ; device will have a touchscreen measuring about seven inches - Bloomberg, citing sources

Source text - bloom.bg/2geQkS5

Further company coverage:

